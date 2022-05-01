Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader PC George was taken into custody by the police on Sunday for his remarks about the Muslim community, PTI reported. He was taken into custody from his home in Erattupetta in the Kottayam district.

On April 29, George had asked residents to avoid restaurants run by Muslims alleging that they serve tea laced with drops that cause impotence. He had claimed that this was done in a bid to turn non-Muslims infertile so that Muslims could “seize control” of the country.

The former Kerala MLA had made the claims while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan, an event held under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Thiruvananthapuram, The Indian Express reported.

During the event, George said that Muslims were running businesses in non-Muslim areas to pocket money from people of other communities. He had also urged Hindu and Christian women to give birth to more babies.

“Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies,” George added. “Muslim women are doing that very sincerely. I should congratulate them. They are moving towards the aim of seizing this ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies.’’

On April 30, the Kerala Police filed a case against the 70-year-old saying that his speech promoted religious hatred.

The case was registered after the police at the Fort police station took suo motu action against the former legislator on the directions of the state police chief Anil Kant, PTI reported.

George was booked under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Opposition Congress criticised the remarks made by George, The Indian Express reported.

While the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a statement said that George should retract his comments and apologise, Congress leader VD Satheesan said that the state government should take stern action against him.