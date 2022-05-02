BJP MLA Aseem Goel seen in video taking oath to make India a Hindu nation
The oath was administered by journalist Suresh Chavhanke, who is facing trial in a hate speech case for similar actions at an event in Delhi in December.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel on Sunday took an oath to make India a Hindu nation at an event in Haryana’s Ambala city.
The oath was administered by Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of the television channel Sudarshan News, who is facing trial in a hate speech case for similar actions at an event held in Delhi in December.
In videos of Sunday’s event, Goel can be seen taking a pledge to make sacrifices to achieve the goal of “Hindu rashtra” at any cost. Goel tweeted about attending the event as well.
“We take a pledge to make India a Hindu nation and to let it stay as a Hindu nation,” those attending the event said in their oath. “If needed, we will make or take any sacrifice for it. But at any cost, we will declare the country a Hindu nation. We urge our ancestors and our deities to give us the power to achieve our goal.”
At the event, Chavhanke also said it was unfortunate that a Uniform Civil Code had not been implemented in the country even after 75 years of India’s independence, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported.
A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing separate personal regulations for citizens of different faiths.