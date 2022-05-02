Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday described the Narendra Modi-led Centre’s rule of eight years as misgovernance and said that it was a case study on how to destroy a country.

Gandhi also blamed the prime minister for several other problems that the country was facing.

“Power crisis, jobs crisis, farmer crisis, inflation crisis,” he tweeted. “PM Modi’s eight years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies.”

Retail inflation was at a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, data released by the government on April 12 had shown. The previous high was recorded at 7.61% in October 2020.

Power Crisis

Jobs Crisis

Farmer Crisis

Inflation Crisis



His comment also came at a time when several states in the country are facing power outages amid a shortage of coal stocks in thermal plants.

While some states have blamed the Centre for the deficit, Union Power Minister RK Singh has said that electricity supply problems were not due to coal shortages but because of state governments’ pending dues with Coal India Limited.

Earlier on April 28, Gandhi called out the central government for blaming the states for rising fuel prices as well.

“Sixty-eight per cent of all fuel taxes are taken by the Centre,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. “Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.”

Gandhi was responding to Modi’s call for chief ministers of seven non-Bharatiya Janata party ruled states to reduce value-added tax on fuel in the “the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination”.

On April 27, he had said that “hate-in-India and Make-in-India can’t can’t coexist” after seven global brands stopped doing business in India.

The Congress leader had also urged Modi to focus on India’s “unemployment crisis”.

According to data from the World Bank, only 41.33% of India’s working age population has a job. The figure is higher in Bangladesh (53.64%) and even Pakistan (47.73%).