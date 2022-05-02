The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted isolated light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over northwest and central India from Tuesday as the heatwave abated. East India and the southern peninsula region will also witness thunderstorms.

“Fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India and central India during the next three days and rise thereafter,” the India Meteorological Department said.

Many parts of the country had been experiencing record-high temperatures for the past two months. This year, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years, according to the weather agency.

Abatement of Heat wave conditions over most parts of the country.



Thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely over Northwest India till 04th may; over East India & south Peninsular India till 06th May and over Northeast India till 03rd May, 2022. pic.twitter.com/T7e4zSswxR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could receive isolated hailstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather department said.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan could receive isolated light rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday. These states could also witness dust storms and thunderstorms.

Isolated rainfall in northern India was a big relief after the heatwave, said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, NDTV reported.

“A heatwave cannot be formed till May 7,” he said. “We will be able to tell about the exact situation after May 7 after analysing however the temperature goes. But right now, the condition is good in May.”

The weather agency has also predicted scattered rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A low-pressure area could form over South Andaman Sea on Friday, resulting in heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday and Friday, the weather agency said.

However, a heatwave is likely to persist over isolated parts of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra till Wednesday.