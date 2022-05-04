A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a senior police official when she had gone to file a complaint of a gangrape by four men last month in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, the police said.

The accused, Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj, has been suspended and is on the run.

The incident came to light during a counselling session of the girl by a non-governmental organisation. A first information report was then registered based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

According to the complaint, the minor was raped by four men – Chandan, Rajbhan, Harishankar and Mahendra Chaurasia – after they had lured the girl and took her to Bhopal on April 22, The Times of India reported. The accused then brought her back to her village and allegedly dropped her outside a police station.

In UP's Lalitpur, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men. When she approached the local police, she was allegedly raped by the SHO. FIR registered against 6 named accused. SHO suspended, on the run: Nikhil Pathak, Lalitpur SP pic.twitter.com/It3Lrlbk95 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 3, 2022

The girl was handed over to her aunt and called to the police station the next day. She was then allegedly raped by Saroj before being sent to the NGO.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said that a case has been registered against six people, including Saroj and the minor’s aunt. One person has been arrested.

“The SHO is suspended and he is named criminal [in the first information report] so we have formed teams to arrest him,” Pathak said.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (gangrape), 376-B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3, 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Section 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the girl belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe.