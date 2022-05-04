A woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in the Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3 area in Haryana on Monday, police officials told PTI.

One of the accused man in the case, Anil Thakur, who is a resident of Bihar, has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

The police filed a first information report under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (grievously hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the 24-year-old woman’s husband, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, PTI reported.

“On Monday, I got a desperate call from my wife,” said the complainant. “She told me she had been stabbed. I asked her about the location but she could not tell me the specific area.”

The complainant then reached home, where he was informed by his wife that she was raped by two men who then stabbed her.

He found her on the floor, covered in blood from her wounds, the Times of India reported.

The police said the city’s civil hospital has said that the woman’s condition is critical and has been referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the Times of India reported.

She is not in a position to give her statement yet, the police told PTI.

“We have arrested one of the accused and are interrogating him,” Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told PTI.

The other accused person is on the run, the police told the Times of India. They are conducting searches to trace him.