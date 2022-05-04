A day after Ludhiana Police declared former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a wanted offender in a rape case, he alleged there was “political vendetta” against him, The Indian Express reported.

“This is not the first time false police cases have been registered with political revenge,” Bains said in a Facebook post. “It is time again and with the blessings of Waheguru, we will come out of this trial cleanly and will expose the conspirators and breathe.”

Bains, the founder of the Lok Insaaf Party, was charged with raping a 44-year-old woman in July 2021, reported The Indian Express. The woman had said that she was raped multiple times in 2020, when she had approached Bains to seek help in resolving a property dispute.

A first information report has been filed against Bains under Indian Penal Code sections about rape, assault, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and conspiracy. Apart from Bains, six other persons have been accused of raping the woman.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, representing the woman, said that a poster declaring Bains a wanted man was pasted outside his home in the Shimlapuri area by the complainant.

On Tuesday, many such posters were pasted in public places by the police as well, reported The Indian Express. The posters include names and photos of all the accused persons.

On April 12, a trial court had declared Bains and the other accused person “wanted proclaimed offenders” after the police failed to arrest and produce them before the judge.

A first information report was registered against them under Indian Penal Code Section 174-A for non-appearance in response to a proclamation, The Indian Express reported.