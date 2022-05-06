Congress’ Haryana MLA Mamman Khan has alleged that cow vigilantes have threatened to beat him up if he enters the state Assembly, PTI reported on Thursday.

Khan has written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the home minister and the state director-general of police, asking them to intervene into the matter.

Khan, the MLA of the Ferozpur Jhirka constituency of Nuh district, said that cow vigilantes made the threat in a video, which has been widely shared on the social media. Khan said has was being targeted for saying that vandal cow vigilantes would not be allowed in the Nuh district.

“If an MLA is not safe in this state from these fanatics, what do you expect for the common people?” Khan questioned, according to PTI. “I, as a public representative had said we will not allow vandalism and unauthorised use of force and arms. What was wrong in it?”

Khan also said the state government will be responsible if anything untoward happens to him or his family.

In the purported video, three men had threatened to beat Khan over his remark against cow vigilantes, according to The Tribune.

“You [Khan] dare us not to enter Mewat,” they said. “We dare you not to set foot in Chandigarh for Vidhan Sabha or we will break your legs and thrash you blue and black.”

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said he has asked people to maintain law and order in the region, PTI reported. “We have spoken to both communities,” Kumar said. “And will ensure that law and order is not disturbed.”