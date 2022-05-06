Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he wants a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Kolkata’s Kashipur, NDTV reported.

Arjun Chowrasia, 27, was found hanging inside an abandoned building on Friday morning.

“We will ensure that those behind the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arjun Chowrasia are punished,” Shah said. “The Home Ministry is extremely concerned about this political violence and has asked for a report from the West Bengal government.”

No suicide note was found near the body, The Indian Express reported. His family has alleged foul play.

“We want justice,” the BJP worker’s sister Sunita Chowrasia said. “He was a happy man and I do not trust the police. They came at 7 am while my brother died at 2 am.”

Chowrasia was supposed to lead a bike rally to welcome Shah to the city on Friday.

Alleging murder, the party cancelled all events scheduled for the day. This was Shah’s first visit to West Bengal after the BJP lost Assembly polls last year.

On Friday, the BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for Chowrasia’s death.

“This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in West Bengal,” the BJP wrote on Twitter. “Fifty-seven BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC.”

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that top leaders of the Trinamool Congress were involved in Chowrasia’s death, NDTV reported. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that murders of the Opposition party members were not new in West Bengal, reported The Times of India



“The CM wants zero Opposition,” Paul said. “If anyone speaks against them [TMC], they would remove them.”

BJP’s National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh called it a “political murder”.

“Not only here, but in every corner of West Bengal, BJP workers are being killed in the same way,” Ghosh said in a Tweet. “The police come just to do a postmortem, but take no other initiative.”

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has refuted BJP’s allegations.

“This is not UP [Uttar Pradesh], this is Bengal,” said TMC MP Santanu Sen, The Indian Express reported. “Whenever there is any incident, it is probed fairly, irrespective of the political connections.”

Trinamool Congress MLA Atin Ghosh said that BJP cannot come to conclusions about Chourasia’s death even before a post-mortem is performed. “The BJP is making unfounded allegations for political gains,” he said.