A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi Police take custody of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from Kurukshetra: The Punjab Police had arrested the BJP leader in Delhi but they were stopped in Haryana after Bagga’s father filed a kidnapping case in the national Capital. Use of loudspeakers in mosques is not fundamental right, says Allahabad High Court: The court was hearing a petition by a man who sought permission for a loudspeaker at a mosque in an Uttar Pradesh village. ‘Bulldozers were used to target minorities in Jahangirpuri’, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat tells Supreme Court: Karat had stopped the demolitions in Delhi on April 20 by showing an electronic notice of the court order. Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain charged with rioting, criminal conspiracy in 2020 Delhi riots case: Hussain was an active rioter during the incident, the court said. Hindu man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly defiling two idols a day before Eid: The man’s family claimed that he suffers from mental health problems and exhibits bouts of erratic behaviour. Supreme Court refers Centre, Delhi government’s dispute on control of administrative officers to larger bench: The court said the contention is the interpretation of Article 239AA that gives Delhi Assembly the powers to make laws on all but three entries in state list. ‘Science doesn’t lie, Modi does’, says Rahul Gandhi after WHO releases excess Covid-19 deaths report: According to the report, India’s toll due to the infection till 2021 end is nearly 10 times more than health ministry’s official record of 4.81 lakh. Once a person’s citizenship is declared, no second proceedings on the same matter, says Gauhati HC: The court was hearing a batch of pleas in which petitioners submitted that they had been declared Indian citizens initially, but later declared foreigners. Three Hizbul militants killed in gunfight in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, say police: Among those killed include Ashraf Molvi, who was one of the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Child rights body asks Twitter to take action against Kunal Kamra for parody video featuring a boy: An Indian boy in Germany had sung a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian overlaid the visuals with a tune about rising prices.