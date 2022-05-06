The big news: BJP leader held for allegedly threatening Arvind Kejriwal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Allahabad HC said the use of loudspeakers at mosques wasn’t a fundamental right, and Brinda Karat alleged targeting of minorities in Delhi.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi Police take custody of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from Kurukshetra: The Punjab Police had arrested the BJP leader in Delhi but they were stopped in Haryana after Bagga’s father filed a kidnapping case in the national Capital.
- Use of loudspeakers in mosques is not fundamental right, says Allahabad High Court: The court was hearing a petition by a man who sought permission for a loudspeaker at a mosque in an Uttar Pradesh village.
- ‘Bulldozers were used to target minorities in Jahangirpuri’, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat tells Supreme Court: Karat had stopped the demolitions in Delhi on April 20 by showing an electronic notice of the court order.
- Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain charged with rioting, criminal conspiracy in 2020 Delhi riots case: Hussain was an active rioter during the incident, the court said.
- Hindu man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly defiling two idols a day before Eid: The man’s family claimed that he suffers from mental health problems and exhibits bouts of erratic behaviour.
- Supreme Court refers Centre, Delhi government’s dispute on control of administrative officers to larger bench: The court said the contention is the interpretation of Article 239AA that gives Delhi Assembly the powers to make laws on all but three entries in state list.
- ‘Science doesn’t lie, Modi does’, says Rahul Gandhi after WHO releases excess Covid-19 deaths report: According to the report, India’s toll due to the infection till 2021 end is nearly 10 times more than health ministry’s official record of 4.81 lakh.
- Once a person’s citizenship is declared, no second proceedings on the same matter, says Gauhati HC: The court was hearing a batch of pleas in which petitioners submitted that they had been declared Indian citizens initially, but later declared foreigners.
- Three Hizbul militants killed in gunfight in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, say police: Among those killed include Ashraf Molvi, who was one of the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
- Child rights body asks Twitter to take action against Kunal Kamra for parody video featuring a boy: An Indian boy in Germany had sung a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian overlaid the visuals with a tune about rising prices.