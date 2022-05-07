The price of domestic liquified petroleum gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 50, The Times of India reported on Saturday. With this, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

On May 1, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 102, taking the price in Delhi to Rs 2,355.50. The cost of a 5-kg LPG cylinder was also increased to Rs 655 from Rs 569 at the same time.

The prices of cooking gas cylinders vary from state to state on account of local taxes.

Both LPG and fuel prices have been hiked several times since the the Assembly election results of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were declared on March 10.

Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6, when the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise each. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 in total after the Assembly election results.

Before the Assembly elections, the price of LPG cylinders was last hiked on October 6, according to Mint.