A woman litigant was allegedly assaulted by a lawyer at a court complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Thursday, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The incident took place Beohari town. The lawyer, identified as Bhagwan Singh, was representing the estranged husband of the woman. She had come to the court with her infant to attend a hearing.

A video of the incident, which was shared on social media on Friday, showed people standing by as the lawyer beat up the woman. The infant was seen lying on the ground and crying.

The police have filed a first information report against Singh under Sections 355 (assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ravindra Prakash Kaul said, reported PTI.

Rakesh Singh Baghel, the president of the District Bar Association, said that the incident had not come to the body’s notice earlier.