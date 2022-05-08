Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

One of the suspected militants was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was identified as Haider.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Haider was active in northern Kashmir for more than two years and was involved in several cases of terror crime.

He added that the second militant was identified as a local named Shahbaz Shah, who was responsible for killing a civilian named Satish Kumar Singh on April 13.

Sunday’s gunfight broke out after security forces had launched a search operation based on inputs about the presence of the militants in the area, PTI reported, citing an unidentified official.

The police said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the militants.