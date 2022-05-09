The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested three main accused men in connection with the Khargone communal clashes that took place in April, the police told PTI on Monday.

On Sunday, Special Armed Force Commandant Ankit Jaiswal said that a total of 182 persons were arrested in 72 cases registered in connection with the violence.

Jaiswal, who is posted in Khargone, said that the search was still underway to find the other accused persons.

On April 10, some people had allegedly hurled stones at a Ram Navami procession, objecting to loud and provocative music being played in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone. Subsequently, clashes broke out in the Gaushala Marg, Tabadi Chowk, Sanjay Nagar and Motipura areas.

At least 24 people were injured in the violence. Ten houses were also burnt during the clashes.

A 28-year-old man, who had gone missing during the communal clashes, was declared as the first casualty of the violence by the district administration on April 18.

Jaiswal on Sunday said that Iqbal Bani, who allegedly incited the violence in Anand Nagar area, was arrested from Ratlam district. The second accused, Afzal, who is reportedly responsible for the riots in Bhatwadi area, was held in Indore.

Arsh, the third main accused in the case, was arrested from Khargone’s Kasrawad town.

After the violence, a curfew was imposed in the city last month. It was lifted on May 24 after 24 days.

On April 11, the Madhya Pradesh government demolished homes and shops belonging to Muslims in Khargone. Deputy Inspector General of Police Khargone Range, Tilak Singh, claimed that the homes that were demolished belonged to those who had thrown stones during the procession.

On April 12, the state government set up a two-member claims tribunal to assess the damage caused by the communal violence.