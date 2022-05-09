The big news: Five killed in clashes in Sri Lanka after PM resigns, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A demolition drive was halted in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh after residents held protests, and rupee closed at an all-time low against the US dollar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- After Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation, five killed as protests continue: A ruling party MP was among those killed and several leaders’ homes were set on fire as clashes ensued between Rajapaksa’s supporters and anti-government protestors.
- Shaheen Bagh demolitions halted after residents stage massive protest: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were named in a police complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-run South Delhi civic body. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking to stop the demolition drive.
- Rupee closes at all-time low of 77.50 against US dollar: Analysts said that the decline was due to concerns about a interest rate hike in the United States and a surge in Covid-19 cases in China. The Sensex lost 364.91 points to close at 54,470.67, while Nifty finished trading at 16,301.85, down 109.40 points.
- Muslims’ fertility rate sees sharpest decline over two decades, shows health ministry survey: The fertility rate among Muslims has dropped to 2.3 during the 2019 to 2021 period, from 2.6 recorded in 2015-16, the survey conducted by the Union health ministry showed. In 1992-93, Muslims had a fertility rate of 4.4. Fertility rate among Muslims is only 0.36 points higher than that of Hindus, according to the latest National Family Health Survey.
- Sedition law will be re-examined, Centre tells Supreme Court: In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the government said that it was aware of views being expressed regarding the law, including the human rights concerns. On Saturday, the government had refused to scrutinise the law saying that a constitution bench had already justified it in a 1962 verdict.
- Mumbai Police move court to cancel bail of MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband in sedition case: The couple had violated bail conditions by speaking to the media, the police said. While granting bail to the Ranas on May 4, a Mumbai court had asked them not to speak to the media about the case or take part in activities for which they had been booked.
- Lakhimpur violence could have been averted if Ajay Mishra had not threatened farmers, HC says: On September 25, a video of Ajay Kumar Mishra in which he could be heard telling farmers that he would “discipline them” had gone viral on social media.
- Supreme Court stays proceedings on new IT rules in High Courts: However, the judges said that they will not interfere with any interim orders about the rules passed by the High Courts. News outlets and media bodies have filed pleas in various High Courts arguing that the rules, notified last year, will allow the government to directly control their content.
- Delhi temperature could rise up to 44 degrees this week in fresh heatwave, says weather department: The heatwave could also scorch Punjab, South Haryana, Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said. In the last week of April, the city saw temperatures rise up to 46 degrees Celsius due to a heatwave.
- Rajasthan minister’s son accused of rape, Delhi Police file FIR: In a complaint filed on Sunday, a woman alleged that Congress minister Mahesh Joshi’s son, Rohit, raped her on numerous occasions between January 2021, and April 17 this year.