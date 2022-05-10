The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga protection from arrest till July 5, reported NDTV.

Bagga has been accused of making provocative statements about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP leader has been booked for promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Bagga was earlier granted relief till Tuesday by the High Court in the case at a midnight hearing on May 7.

This came a day after the Punjab Police had arrested the BJP leader from his New Delhi home on a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia had claimed that Bagga had threatened Kejriwal during a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on March 30. During the protest, Bagga had allegedly told television channels that “he would not let Kejriwal live”.

Bagga, however, could be not brought back to Punjab as the police team was stopped in Haryana on May 6. Preetpal Singh Bagga, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s father, had filed a kidnapping case with the Delhi Police and alleged that the BJP leader had been manhandled by the Punjab Police.

Hours later, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was brought back to the national capital by the Delhi Police.