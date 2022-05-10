Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma died on Tuesday in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported. He was 84.

The santoor exponent had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past six months. He died due to a cardiac arrest, according to The Indian Express.

Sharma was recognised for using the santoor to play Hindustani classical music, popularising the instrument that was that had largely been used to play folk music in Kashmir.

The 1967 album Call of the Valley, a collaboration between Sharma, flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and guitar player Brijbhushan Kabra, was one of the largest-selling Hindustani records of all time.

He also composed music with Chaurasia for Hindi films, including for Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989) and Lamhe (1991), among others. They were known as the Shiv-Hari music duo.

Tributes poured in after the news of his death.

In a post on Facebook, writer and art curator Ina Puri, the author of a book on the musician, described his passing as “heartbreaking news”.

