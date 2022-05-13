The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday fired three government employees alleging they had links with terrorist organisations.

Altaf Hussain Pandit, a professor of Chemistry at the Kashmir University, Mohammed Maqbool Hajam, a school teacher from the Kupwara district, and Ghulam Rasool, a constable with the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been sacked.

All three were sacked under provisions of Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution which allows a government employee to be terminated without an inquiry, if the the President or a governor believes that such an inquiry would not be in the interest of the security of the State.

Pandit is allegedly associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, which is a banned organisation, PTI quoted anonymous officials as saying. He was said to have played a key role in organising violent protests between 2011 and 2014.

Officials have also accused Pandit of motivating three students at the Kashmir University to join militancy.

Hajam has been accused of being an overground worker for militants and is alleged to have been involved in radicalising locals. He was also allegedly part of a mob that attacked a police station in the Sogam town in the Kupwara district.

Rasool is allegedly an underground militant supporter and has also worked as an informer for them, The Times of India quoted anonymous officials as saying.

He has been accused of leaking the names of police officials involved in anti-militancy operations, thus putting them in danger. The officials also accused Rasool of being in contact with alleged Hizbul Mujahideen operative Mushtaq Ahmed alias Aurangzeb, who is said to have crossed over into Pakistan.

Over the last one year, several employees have been fired from Jammu and Kashmir administration over alleged security concerns.

On March 30, the administration had fired five of its employees from their jobs for alleged links with terror organisations. These included two police constables, a computer operator, a teacher and a nursing orderly.

In October, the government had dismissed Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani over similar concerns. Islam was working as a research officer at a government-run convention centre in Srinagar.