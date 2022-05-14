A resolution has been passed to rename Bihar’s Gaya city to Gayaji, Deputy Mayor Mohan Shrivastava said on Friday, ANI reported.

“We will send this resolution to the state government and the Government of India for notification,” Shrivastava said.

Gaya, the second-largest city in Bihar, is historically significant for its old temples and shrines.

The resolution to change the name of the city was passed at a meeting of the standing committee of the city’s civic body on Saturday, according to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran. At the meeting, the mayor and deputy mayor said that the city’s name should be changed to Gayaji keeping in mind its religious significance.

“Ji” is a Hindi salutation used to show signify respect.

In February, a Parliamentary panel had objected to the Gaya airport code “GAY”, calling it inappropriate for a city that is considered holy by some people.

In January, the Committee on Public Undertakings tabled its first report in Parliament recommending that the airport code of Gaya be changed to an alternate code “YAG”.

However, the Union Civil Aviation ministry stated that the International Air Transport Association, which assigns codes for airports, has said it cannot be changed without a “justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety”.

In 2018, a verdict by the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality. However, discrimination against LGBTQI people is still widespread.