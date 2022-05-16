In photos: Heavy rains in Assam wreck railway tracks, bridges
The Dima Hasao district is the worst-hit where at least four persons have died and landslides have been reported in several parts.
Heavy flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed five persons and more than 57,000 residents in seven districts of Assam have been hit, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.
In the Dima Hasao district, the Haflong railway station has been completely flooded, Northeast Now reported. Images showed that tracks were inundated. The Army and the Indian Air Force carried out rescue operations after many passengers were left stranded.
Seventeen trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled in Dima Hasao as flooding and landslides damaged tracks and bridges at 26 locations, the Hindustan Times reported.
GD Tripathi, the chief executive officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, said that the flood situation in other parts of the state is not as bad as in Dima Hasao. Four residents died due to landslides in the district, according to the latest report of the disaster management body.
Landslides were reported from Haflong-Hokai Pungchi, lower Haflong, Bethany, New Kunjung in Dima Hasao in the last 24 to 48 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.
“Between Dima Hasao and Cachar district one train was stranded due to a landslide,” Tripathi told The Times of India on Sunday.
“Out of the 1,300 people on board, 1,200 could walk across the broken bridge to reach a special train. But 100 passengers who are old and aged have no other way but need to be airlifted.”
Rikki B Phukan, district disaster management officer in Dima Hasao, told the Hindustan Times that heavy rainfall is hampering efforts to repair roads and clear the debris.