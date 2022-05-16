Heavy flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed five persons and more than 57,000 residents in seven districts of Assam have been hit, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

In the Dima Hasao district, the Haflong railway station has been completely flooded, Northeast Now reported. Images showed that tracks were inundated. The Army and the Indian Air Force carried out rescue operations after many passengers were left stranded.

A train stranded due to floods in the railway tracks after heavy rainfall in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Photo taken between May 12 and May 14. Credit: PTI

A train stranded due to heavy rainfall in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Credit: PTI

Seventeen trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled in Dima Hasao as flooding and landslides damaged tracks and bridges at 26 locations, the Hindustan Times reported.

New Haflong railway station in #Assam's Dima Hasao district after more heavy rainfall and mudslides pic.twitter.com/aDNfT07giz — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 16, 2022

GD Tripathi, the chief executive officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, said that the flood situation in other parts of the state is not as bad as in Dima Hasao. Four residents died due to landslides in the district, according to the latest report of the disaster management body.

Current condition of New Haflong Railway Station in Assam's Dima Hasao district after heavy rain and mudslides. pic.twitter.com/2VW1RMWHqh — EastMojo (@EastMojo) May 16, 2022

#Assam | Roads, bridges and agricultural land were inundated in Hojai, Assam yesterday due to floods following incessant rain in the region. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/1VgfQLUScg — TOI Guwahati (@TOIGuwahati) May 15, 2022

Landslides were reported from Haflong-Hokai Pungchi, lower Haflong, Bethany, New Kunjung in Dima Hasao in the last 24 to 48 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

A landslide hit Assam's Dima Hasao district. Photo taken between May 12 and May 14. Credit: PTI

“Between Dima Hasao and Cachar district one train was stranded due to a landslide,” Tripathi told The Times of India on Sunday.

“Out of the 1,300 people on board, 1,200 could walk across the broken bridge to reach a special train. But 100 passengers who are old and aged have no other way but need to be airlifted.”

A damaged railway bridge after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district on Sunday. Credit: PTI

Rikki B Phukan, district disaster management officer in Dima Hasao, told the Hindustan Times that heavy rainfall is hampering efforts to repair roads and clear the debris.

Uprooted trees because of heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district. Credit: PTI

A boundary wall of Assam Engineering Institute in Guwahati collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Credit: PTI