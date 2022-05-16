A look at the top headlines of the day:

Gyanvapi petitioners say shivling found in tank, mosque lawyer says it is a fountain: A court in Varanasi ordered that a part of the Gyanvapi mosque be sealed after a lawyer representing Hindu women claimed that a shivling was found there. Later in the day, it emerged that the court had passed the directions without receiving commissioners’ report about the survey. Sri Lankan prime minister says country has run out of petrol: In an address to the nation, Ranil Wickremesinghe warned that the residents could face more hardships in the coming months.

Aviation regulator issues show-cause notice to IndiGo for barring child with special needs: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked the airline to explain within the next 10 days why ‘suitable enforcement action should not be taken against’ it. State Bank of India hikes lending rates by 0.1% for second time in a month: The move came nearly two weeks after the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by 0.4% to 4.40%. 11 MLAs take oath as Tripura Cabinet ministers: Nine ministers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two are from its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura. 63 lakh Delhi residents could lose their homes due to BJP’s bulldozers, says Arvind Kejriwal: Due to the unplanned expansion of Delhi, 80% of the city’s structures have been built on encroached plots of land, the chief minister said. Wheat prices rise globally after India bans exports: The rate jumped to 436.25 euros (Rs 35,401.81) per tonne, up by 4.68%, during the intraday trade in the European market.

Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next four days, says meteorological department: A severe heatwave had swept across Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature touching 49.2 degrees Celsius in the Mungeshpur area. India, Nepal sign deal to build 695-megawatt hydroelectric power plant: The plant will be constructed in the Himalayan country’s Arun River by Nepal Electricity Authority and India’s Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited. North Korea says 50 citizens have died due to ‘fever-causing illness’: While the country has not named the disease, it said one of the deceased patients had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

