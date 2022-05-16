The big news: UP court orders sealing of portion of Gyanvapi mosque, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sri Lankan PM said the country has run out of petrol, and the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for barring a child with special needs.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Gyanvapi petitioners say shivling found in tank, mosque lawyer says it is a fountain: A court in Varanasi ordered that a part of the Gyanvapi mosque be sealed after a lawyer representing Hindu women claimed that a shivling was found there. Later in the day, it emerged that the court had passed the directions without receiving commissioners’ report about the survey.
- Sri Lankan prime minister says country has run out of petrol: In an address to the nation, Ranil Wickremesinghe warned that the residents could face more hardships in the coming months.
- Aviation regulator issues show-cause notice to IndiGo for barring child with special needs: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked the airline to explain within the next 10 days why ‘suitable enforcement action should not be taken against’ it.
- State Bank of India hikes lending rates by 0.1% for second time in a month: The move came nearly two weeks after the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by 0.4% to 4.40%.
- 11 MLAs take oath as Tripura Cabinet ministers: Nine ministers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two are from its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura.
- 63 lakh Delhi residents could lose their homes due to BJP’s bulldozers, says Arvind Kejriwal: Due to the unplanned expansion of Delhi, 80% of the city’s structures have been built on encroached plots of land, the chief minister said.
- Wheat prices rise globally after India bans exports: The rate jumped to 436.25 euros (Rs 35,401.81) per tonne, up by 4.68%, during the intraday trade in the European market.
- Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next four days, says meteorological department: A severe heatwave had swept across Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature touching 49.2 degrees Celsius in the Mungeshpur area.
- India, Nepal sign deal to build 695-megawatt hydroelectric power plant: The plant will be constructed in the Himalayan country’s Arun River by Nepal Electricity Authority and India’s Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.
- North Korea says 50 citizens have died due to ‘fever-causing illness’: While the country has not named the disease, it said one of the deceased patients had tested positive for the Omicron variant.