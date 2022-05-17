A Kannada actor died after she underwent a fat removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, The News Minute reported.

Chethana Raj, 21, suffered a cardiac arrest after her lungs reportedly filled up with fluid after the procedure, according to NDTV.

Her family alleged that she died due to negligence from the side of the hospital.

“The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment,” the actor’s father, Govinda Raj, told The News Minute. “My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine.”

The Karnataka Police said that a case of suspicious death has been filed against Dr Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre based on the complaint of the actor’s father.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinayak Patil said that the case is of medical negligence.

“An unnatural death report is awaited,” Patil added, according to NDTV. “We have registered a case, however, no arrests have been made yet, action will be initiated after the medical report is submitted.”

The actor was part of popular television shows such as Geetha, Doresaani, and Olavina Nildana, amongst others, according to The News Minute. She had also acted in a Kannada movie Havayaami.

The police said that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday.