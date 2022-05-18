A look at the top headlines of the day:

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan: A three-judge bench used Article 142 of the Constitution that grants it extraordinary power to do complete justice to release him. Meanwhile, the Congress said it was ‘deeply saddened’ by the verdict. Hardik Patel resigns from primary membership of Congress: The Patidar leader alleged that the Congress had constantly been working against the interests of society and the country.

Rupee slips 16 paise to hit record low of 77.60 against US dollar: The decline was led by rise in crude oil prices and US Federal Reserve’s move to increase rates to keep inflation in check.

DU professor booked for social media post about claimed shivling in Gyanvapi mosque: A lawyer has alleged that the comments made by Professor Ratan Lal have hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons, say reports: He took over as the 21st lieutenant governor of the national capital in December 2016.

India recorded highest deaths due to pollution in 2019, says Lancet study: Over 23.5 lakh citizens died of which the majority of fatalities were caused by air pollution.

Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case: We are not expressing any opinion on merits of the case which may affect the trial, the court said.

Russian soldier pleads guilty in first Ukraine war crimes trial since invasion: Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a 62-year-old man in the northeastern Sumy region.

Delhi civic bodies to be merged on May 22, says Centre’s notification: The new body will be known as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Karti Chidambaram’s associate arrested by CBI in bribery case: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked the Congress MP for allegedly taking bribes to arrange visas for Chinese citizens.

