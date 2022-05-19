The toll due to floods and landslides in Assam increased to nine on Wednesday after one person died in Darrang district, The Times of India reported.

The floods have adversely affected 6,62,385 residents of the northeastern state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday evening.

Further, 46,160.43 hectares of crop area has been affected by the floods. There are 48,304 residents in relief camps across Assam, according to the disaster management authority.

The Army has rescued over 2,000 persons trapped due to the deluge in the Hojai district, according to NDTV.

On Tuesday, Army and Assam Rifles also carried out rescue operations in the Cachar district. “The timely and swift action resulted in lives being saved and a major disaster is averted,” an unidentified Guwahati-based defence public relations officer said. “A total of 500 villagers were rescued by both the parties of the Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles and Army troops.”

However, many parts of the Dima Hasao district remained cut off from the rest of the state for the fifth day. This was after landslides struck down road and rail links to the district.

The government was making all efforts to reduce the suffering of citizens in Dima Hasao, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Lumding-Jatinga road link to the district has been restored, he added.

Four megatonnes of food supplies have been airdropped into the district, and 12 megatonnes will be airdropped on Thursday, he said.

Our Govt is making every effort to reduce sufferings of people in flood-hit Dima Hasao. Some measures:



-Lumding-Jatinga road link restored

-4 MT food supplies airdropped

-Electricity, telephone services restored at many places

-12 MT food supplies to be airdropped tomorrow pic.twitter.com/1Q7lWUCaPh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2022

The Assam government announced that it will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in the floods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern about the situation in the state, and said that he spoke to Sarma about the matter. “NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] teams are already been deployed,” Shah said. “Assured all possible help from the central government.”