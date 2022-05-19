Equity markets suffered heavy losses on Thursday morning as the 30-share BSE Sensex lost more than 1,100 points in early trading. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty had also slumped more than 2%.

At 11.20 am, Sensex was trading at 53,161.85, down 1,035.29 points, while Nifty was at 15,924.35, 316.05 points below Wednesday’s closing mark.

At 9.30 am, Sensex had started trading at 53,070.30, crashing 1,138.23 points from the previous closing mark of 54,208.53.

The poor sentiment in markets was mainly due to a selloff in foreign exchanges. Overnight, United States-based indices Nasdaq and S&P 500 lost 3% each. As a result, stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region also opened with losses on Thursday morning, according to Reuters.

Concerns about a high levels of inflation and an economic slowdown in India also weighed down investor sentiments, the news agency reported. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April. Meanwhile, the price rise indicator in wholesale markets was at 15.08% in April. It has now remained in double digits for 13 consecutive months.

Major information technology stocks like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the top laggards in the Indian markets on Thursday morning with their stocks losing in the range of 3.1% to 4.3%.