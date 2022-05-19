The Pakistan government on Wednesday summoned New Delhi’s envoy in Islamabad and condemned the framing of charges against Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik in India, the Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it handed over a demarche to the Indian diplomat and expressed its strong condemnation of the framing of “fabricated charges” against the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader.

On May 10, Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, before a Delhi court in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The court is expected to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for Malik on Thursday.

The Pakistan government on Wednesday expressed concern about the separatist leader’s imprisonment since 2019, and alleged that he was being kept in inhuman conditions.

“The brutal treatment meted out to Mr Malik despite his chronic ailments and denial of decent health care facilities had resulted in a steep decline of his health,” it said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry also urged the global community, including the United Nations, to take cognisance of the matter.

Charges against Malik

Last week, the separatist leader pleaded guilty to charges under Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition).

The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.

The National Investigation Agency has alleged that Malik and other separatist leaders “entered into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in the Valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning of schools, damage to public property and waging war against India”

In March 2019, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front was banned by the Centre for allegedly promoting secessionist activities.