Two days after a civilian was killed in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police arrested five persons on Thursday.

While four of the arrested persons are suspected terrorists, one is an associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

“Baramulla Police have cracked the case of a recent terror attack on a wine shop,” wrote the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter, citing Kumar. “Five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives are recovered.”

The accused persons have allegedly been involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla district.

On Tuesday, suspected militants hurled a grenade on a newly opened wine shop, injuring three persons. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh, and the injured persons are Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Govind Singh, ANI reported.

The attack took place in the Deewan Bagh area of Baramulla, which is considered to be a high-security zone.