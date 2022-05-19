A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Thursday said that a group of plaintiffs had the right to file a lawsuit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, Bar and Bench reported.

“Right to sue of the plaintiff will stand restored,” District Judge Rajesh Bharti said. “Case will be restored at its original number.”

The judge overturned the order of a civil court that had dismissed the suit.

The plaintiffs claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built over the birthplace of the deity Krishna.

On May 13, a group of lawyers and law students had also filed a petition seeking a video survey at the Shahi Idgah mosque on the lines of the one conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi.

More details awaited.