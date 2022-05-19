The big news: Court allows plea seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC rules GST Council’s recommendations not binding on Centre and states, and Navjot Sidhu gets one-year jail term in a road rage case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mathura court restores suit demanding removal of Shahi Idgah mosque: The mosque was built over the birthplace of the deity Krishna, the plaintiffs claim.
- Both Centre and states can make laws on GST, Supreme Court rules: They are not bound to follow the recommendations made by the GST Council, the court said.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one-year jail term in 1998 road rage case: The Supreme Court heard a petition by the family of a man who died after a brawl with the Congress leader and his aide.
- Monkeypox cases being investigated in Europe, US and UK, say health authorities: The rare infection is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of west or central Africa but has been reported across several countries.
- India says it is monitoring situation at Pangong Tso lake after reports of second bridge by China: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that the area in question has been under the occupation of China for decades.
- Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme struck down by High Court: The judges observed that the lieutenant governor had not approved the initiative.
- Oil India Limited on high alert after intel of potential attack by insurgent groups: An advisory was issued to the company after the state police noted a surge in recruitment by the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent).
- J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case: On May 10, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
- Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP: He had quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party last week, saying the outfit was facing an existential crisis.
- Azam Khan gets interim bail from Supreme Court in land grabbing case: The top court had earlier pulled up the UP government after the Samajwadi Party MLA filed a plea on delay in hearing of his bail petition in the Allahabad HC.