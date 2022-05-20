Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, walked out of Mumbai’s Byculla women’s prison on Friday evening, PTI reported.

This came a day after the Supreme Court granted her bail, noting that she had been incarcerated for 6.5 years and the trial in the case is not likely to be completed soon.

“I am just going home,” she told ANI on Friday after being released. “I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learned a lot in the jail.”

Mukerjea had allegedly strangled Bora in a car on April 24, 2012. Bora’s body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Mukerjea was arrested in 2015.

Her husband Peter Mukerjee, former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were said to be accomplices in the crime. Peter Mukerjea was released on bail in March 2020.

Indrani Mukerjea, however, has been denied bail on multiple occasions by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s special court, which is conducting the trial in the case.

In August last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation had told a special court in Mumbai that it has closed the investigation in the case.

In February, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Indrani Mukerjea, had submitted in the Supreme Court that statements of 185 witnesses had still not been recorded in the last one-and-a-half years.