The price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, in Delhi and other cities of the National Capital Region was increased by Rs 2 per kilogram on Saturday, a notification by the Indraprastha Gas Limited showed.

After the latest price revision, CNG will cost Rs 75.61 in Delhi.

The gas will cost Rs 78.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it will cost Rs 83.94 per kg. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, CNG will cost Rs 82.84 per kg, whereas, in Rewari, it will cost Rs 86.07 per kg.

Gas prices vary from state to state due to different value added tax and freight charges.

CNG prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 18.98 per kg in the last 51 days. Its price was last increased by Rs 2 in the Delhi-NCR region on May 15.

“Gas prices are expected to remain high in the foreseeable future because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, Sanjay Kumar told the Times of India. “That will impact retail CNG rates.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin has described its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies have said that this is a baseless pretext for a war of choice. Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced by Russia’s invasion.