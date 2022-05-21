All 10 bodies have been recovered from a site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed on Thursday, ANI reported on Saturday.

Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said that five of those who died were from West Bengal, one from Assam, two from Nepal and two other local residents. He said that the rescue efforts were now over.

The police have registered a first information report under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304A (death by negligence), 336 (endangering life or personal safety) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, according to PTI. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Sharma added that a compensation will given to the family of the deceased labourers by the company that had hired them.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority had said on Friday that 10 labourers were missing after the tunnel collapse. Four others who escaped had sustained injuries.

A small part of the tunnel at the Khooni Nallah in Ramban had collapsed on Thursday night while an audit of the construction was underway. The tunnel is located on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

On Friday evening, the rescue operation at the site had to be suspended due to a landslide and rough weather, PTI reported. More than 15 members of the team, including Station House Officer of the Ramsu police station Nayeem-ul-Haq, had a narrow escape from the landslide, unidentified officials told the news agency.

Rescue efforts resumed on Saturday morning.

Earlier in the day, more than 250 persons from a nearby village of Panthiyal, including relatives of missing labourers, had camped at the site of the accident, according to PTI.

“With each passing hour, we are losing hope of finding any survivors,” village sarpanch Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh had said. “Every time a body is located, our heart beats fast. We want to see them alive and are praying for them.”