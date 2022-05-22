The big news: Telangana chief minister says farmers can topple governments, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Fuel prices slashed after Centre cuts excise duty, and homes of Assam residents demolished after they allegedly set police station on fire.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Farmers can topple governments, says Telangana chief minister: Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it, K Chadrasekhar Rao said.
- Petrol and diesel prices slashed after Centre cuts excise duty: Petrol now costs Rs 96.72 per litre in New Delhi, while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.
- After police station is set on fire in Assam’s Nagaon, homes of the accused demolished: A mob had torched the Batadraba Police Station after the alleged custodial death of a fish trader.
- Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh quits BJP to join Trinamool Congress: He left Trinamool Congress in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections after he was denied a ticket to contest.
- Quad is an opportunity to discuss global matters, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister will meet US President Joe Biden to discuss problems of regional as well as global significance.
- WHO confirms 92 cases of monkeypox across 12 countries: The health body said it expects more cases of the infection to be reported as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.
- Jharkhand Police book 62 persons for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in poll victory rally: The police are investigating the matter based on a video that has been widely circulated on social media.
- Raj Thackeray tells Narendra Modi to bring Uniform Civil Code, law to regulate population: He also requested the prime minister to name Aurangabad after Maratha ruler Sambhaji Bhosale.
- BJP worker arrested for allegedly killing 65-year-old man in Islamophobic attack: A video showed Dinesh Kushwaha repeatedly slapping the man in Madhya Pradesh and asking him about his identity.
- Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad allegedly over intercaste marriage: His wife told the police that she suspects her cousin had plotted the attack.