A look at the top headlines of the day:

Farmers can topple governments, says Telangana chief minister: Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it, K Chadrasekhar Rao said. Petrol and diesel prices slashed after Centre cuts excise duty: Petrol now costs Rs 96.72 per litre in New Delhi, while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. After police station is set on fire in Assam’s Nagaon, homes of the accused demolished: A mob had torched the Batadraba Police Station after the alleged custodial death of a fish trader. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh quits BJP to join Trinamool Congress: He left Trinamool Congress in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections after he was denied a ticket to contest. Quad is an opportunity to discuss global matters, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister will meet US President Joe Biden to discuss problems of regional as well as global significance. WHO confirms 92 cases of monkeypox across 12 countries: The health body said it expects more cases of the infection to be reported as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. Jharkhand Police book 62 persons for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in poll victory rally: The police are investigating the matter based on a video that has been widely circulated on social media. Raj Thackeray tells Narendra Modi to bring Uniform Civil Code, law to regulate population: He also requested the prime minister to name Aurangabad after Maratha ruler Sambhaji Bhosale. BJP worker arrested for allegedly killing 65-year-old man in Islamophobic attack: A video showed Dinesh Kushwaha repeatedly slapping the man in Madhya Pradesh and asking him about his identity. Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad allegedly over intercaste marriage: His wife told the police that she suspects her cousin had plotted the attack.