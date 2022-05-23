The Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader PC George in a hate speech case, Bar and Bench reported. This is the second case of hate speech registered against the former Kerala MLA in a month.

On April 30, the Kerala Police filed a case against George saying that his speech in Kochi promoted religious hatred. On May 1, the magistrate court gave bail to George. He was asked to not interfere with the investigation, not tamper with evidence or witnesses, refrain from making hate speech or get involved in controversies.

On May 8, George violated his bail conditions by giving a communal speech in Ernakulam district’s Vennala. The Kerala Police booked him under Indian Penal Code sections about promoting enmity between different groups, and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) on May 10.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on May 21 had rejected George’s bail application, after which he had approached the Kerala High Court.

George will not be arrested till May 26, Justice P Gopinath said on Monday. “The petitioner is granted interim bail till Thursday on the condition that he shall not make any communal statements to the public or to the media,” he said, according to Bar and Bench.

In the bail plea, George contended that the prosecution took certain sentences out of the context of his 40-minute long speech. He added that he was expressing concern over some Muslims involved in “anti-national terrorist activities”, PTI reported.

Hate speech in Kochi



George on April 29 had asked residents to avoid restaurants run by Muslims alleging that they serve tea laced with drops that cause impotence. This was done to turn non-Muslims infertile so that Muslims could “seize control” of the country, he added.

He had made the claims while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan, an event held under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Thiruvananthapuram.

George had said that Muslims were running businesses in non-Muslim areas to pocket money from members of other communities. He had also urged Hindu and Christian women to give birth to more babies.