Chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Anil Baijlal’s resignation letter, the Rashtrapari Bhavan said in a statement.

Baijal had resigned from as the lieutenant governor of Delhi on May 18 citing personal reasons.

In his tenure, Baijal was involved in a tussle with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government.

In 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held that the Delhi lieutenant governor is bound by the “aid and advice” of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, except in matters related to public order, police and land. The court said that the AAP and Baijal, who is the Centre’s representative to the national capital, have to work harmoniously with each other.

The AAP alleged that the lieutenant governor has been taking many executive decisions without consulting the Kejriwal government.

Kejriwal on Monday said that Saxena will get full cooperation from the Delhi government.

“I have worked with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on several things and tried to fix problems in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. “He is a very nice person. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of the Delhi government.”