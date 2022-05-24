The Quad’s mutual cooperation is encouraging a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. The Quad, a strategic international coalition, comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

“And today, Quad’s scope has become comprehensive and its identity became significant,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks at the second in-person summit of Quad leaders in Tokyo.

Modi’s comments came a day after India joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The bloc led by the United States intends to offer partner countries an opportunity to counter China’s rising commercial presence in the Asia-Pacific region. China has criticised the framework, saying it is an attempt to create a closed club.

Addressing Tuesday’s summit, Modi said the Quadrilateral alliance had managed to deliver despite the adverse situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and other areas,” he said. “It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific [region].”

US President Joe Biden said that a free and open Indo-Pacific will provide great opportunities for the next generation, PTI reported. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with all of you and to strengthen economic cooperation to deliver inclusive growth and shared prosperity,” he said.

Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said his government is committed to working with the Quad countries.

“We will bring more resources and energies to securing our region as we enter a new and more complex phase in the Pacific strategic environment,” Albanese said, according to Mint. “We will continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends and collectively stand for each other.”

Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida deplored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin is trying to “extinguish a culture”, Biden said, adding that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not just a European matter but a global one.

Biden also said that the global food crisis may worsen if Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting wheat. Ukraine produces 7% of all wheat across the world.

“As long as Russia continues war against Ukraine, the US will work with its partners,” the US president said.

Kishida said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, PTI reported.

Modi did not speak about Ukraine or Russia in his remarks. India has regularly abstained from voting against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in United Nations Security Council due to its long- standing relationship with Moscow.