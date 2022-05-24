Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that he has dismissed Health Minister Vijay Singla from his Cabinet on charges of corruption, PTI reported.

The decision was taken after it emerged that Singla had allegedly been demanding a 1% commission from officials on contracts

“Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated,” Mann said, according to NDTV. “The people have voted for an AAP [Aam Aadmi Party] government with a lot of hope, we have to live up to it.”

Mann also claimed that Singla has admitted to the wrongdoings, PTI reported. He directed the Punjab Police to file a case against Singla.

Singla, who is a dentist by profession, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2015, according to The Indian Express. He had contested the Assembly election from Mansa.

The AAP government is committed to making a corruption-free India, the party said on Twitter after Sinla was sacked.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is proud of Mann for sacking the minister on grounds of corruption.

An @AamAadmiParty government doesn't need outsiders to keep its team in line. Our CMs will sack anyone who attempts the slightest corruption.



Hats off to @BhagwantMann Saab — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) May 24, 2022