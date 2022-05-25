A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer and three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Baramulla on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased militants were allegedly from Pakistan.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the suspected militants, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar.

On Tuesday, a police constable was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar. His daughter also sustained injuries, the Kashmir Zone police said.

The deceased police officer was identified as Saifullah Qadri. Doctors said that his daughter’s condition is stable.

The police are still searching for the attackers.