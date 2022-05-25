A magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader PC George in a hate speech case, Live Law reported. The court has also allowed the police to arrest George.

The Kerala Police had submitted a plea to cancel the relief granted to George on May 1 by a lower court.

At an event on April 29, George had asked those attending to avoid restaurants run by Muslims alleging that they serve tea laced with drops that cause impotence. This was done to turn non-Muslims infertile so that Muslims could “seize control” of the country, he had said at the event held under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Thiruvananthapuram.

George had also urged Hindu and Christian women to give birth to procreate more.

On April 30, George was arrested after the Kerala Police filed a case against the 70-year-old, alleging that his speech had promoted religious hatred. He was granted bail the next day on conditions that he would not interfere with the investigation, tamper with evidence or witnesses, or make hate speech.

In its plea to reject the bail, the Kerala Police contended that George had violated the bail conditions by again making objectionable remarks against Muslims in Ernakulam district’s Vennala city on May 8.

On May 10, the Kerala Police again booked him on charges of promoting enmity and outraging religious sentiments.

On May 21, the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court rejected George’s bail application in the second case, after which he approached the Kerala High Court. On May 23, the Kerala High Court granted him an interim anticipatory bail in the second case.