Bye-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in two states and seven Assembly constituencies in six states will take place on June 23, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on June 26.

Uttar Pradesh will vote for two Lok Sabha seats of Azamgarh and Rampur. The constituencies were represented by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his colleague Azam Khan. In March, they had to vacate the seats as Yadav won from the Karhal Assembly constituency and Khan became the MLA from Rampur.

Punjab will vote for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. It fell vacant after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the state polls from the Sangrur Assembly constituency.

The seven Assembly bye-polls will be held for seats of Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura.

The Rajinder Nagar seat in Delhi was vacated by Raghav Chadha, the national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, after he became a Rajya Sabha member in March.

The bye-polls will help the election panel fill the vacancies in the electoral college which elects the president of India, PTI reported. The election for the president’s post could be held in July.