Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in Jumagund village of Kupwara district, PTI reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the deceased militants were linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said that incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the militants. “Identification [of the militants] is being ascertained,” he said.

A police spokesperson told PTI that the security forces had acted on a “specific input” regarding an infiltration attempt in the village.

“An encounter started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the army and the police,” the Kashmir Police said.

On Wednesday, three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Baramulla. They were allegedly from Pakistan.