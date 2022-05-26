Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday dismissed allegations that he took bribes to facilitate visas for Chinese citizens as bogus, PTI reported.

On May 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation had accused Chidambaram of receiving Rs 50 lakh as “illegal gratification” for arranging visas for 263 Chinese citizens during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. This was when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union home minister.

“Every case that has been filed against me is a bogus case,” Karti Chidambaram said on Thursday as he appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning, NDTV reported. “One is bogus...another is more bogus. This one is most bogus. I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa.”

Karti Chidambaram was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation last week after officials raided nine locations across the country – three each in Chennai and Mumbai and one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Vikas Makharia, the associate vice-president of the Talwandi Sabo Power thermal power plant in Punjab, had approached Chidambaram’s “close associate or frontman” S Bhaskar Raman to reissue project visas for Chinese workers whom he had employed.

Project visas are a special type of visa for employees of the power and steel sector. Guidelines for these visas were issued during P Chidambaram’s tenure as the home minister in 2010, but there was no provision to reuse them.

Karti Chidambaram was out of the country when he was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On May 25, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against him.