Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi at Raj Niwas on Thursday, ANI reported.

He had earlier served as a chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The 64-year-old was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi | Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi pic.twitter.com/cDEYu7uMIB — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ministers from his Cabinet attended the ceremony. Union minister Giriraj Singh and MPs and MLAs from the national capital were also present.

Saxena succeeds Anil Baijal, who had resigned as the lieutenant governor of Delhi on May 18 citing personal reasons.

On May 23, Saxena, a Kanpur University alumnus, was appointed to the post.

In March 2021, the Centre appointed Saxena as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, reported PTI.

In November 2020, he was nominated to be part of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.