The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked activist Sharjeel Imam to approach the trial court for interim bail in the sedition cases against him, Live Law reported.

A division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna pronounced the order after an objection was raised by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad against the plea filed by Imam.

Imam on May 17 had approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the two sedition cases. He had contended that the cses were significantly diluted in view of the Supreme Court order on Indian Penal Code Section 124A.

On May 11, the Supreme Court had decided to put the IPC Section 124A, also known as the sedition law, in abeyance in an interim ruling. It had requested the Centre and state governments to not file any new cases under the law till it is re-examined.

Citing a 2014 order by the Supreme Court, Prasad had contended that Imam’s bail application should be first moved to a special court, Bar and Bench reported. Only if relief is not granted there, it can be moved to the High Court, according to the order.

The High Court on Thursday asked Advocate Tanvir Ahmed, who was appearing on behalf of Imam, to approach the trial court for interim bail, according to The Indian Express.

The appeal for regular bail will be pending before the High Court, the newspaper reported. The court will hear the plea in August.

Imam was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in April 2020 for his alleged inflammatory speeches. Three months later, the police had accused him of sedition. A chargesheet against him said that his speeches incited the 2020 Delhi riots.