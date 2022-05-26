A 15-year-old boy has been directed by the Juvenile Justice Board to do community service at a cow shelter after he was found guilty of sharing an “objectionable post” about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, reported The Times of India on Tuesday.

The boy will also have to clean a public place for 15 days and has been fined Rs 10,000. On Thursday, his parents deposited the amount, reported PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel Advocate Atul Singh told The Times of India that the boy had shared a morphed picture of Adityanath with an “inflammatory message” on social media. He did not say when the boy had shared the social media post.

Singh said a first information report had been registered earlier this month under Section 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Information Technology Act. The boy was then sent to a juvenile home.

Juvenile Justice Board president Aanchal Adhana and its members Pramila Gupta and Arvind Kumar Gupta directed the boy to do community service considering his young age and that it was his first offence, Singh said.