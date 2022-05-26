Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom, the British authorities said on Thursday.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the special crime division of the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement.

In 2017, the Oscar-winning actor was accused of sexually assaulting the teenage son of former TV news anchor Heather Unruh. In the same year, at least 10 others, including Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, eight employees of Netflix’s House of Cards series, actor Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry, had come forward with allegations of harassment against Spacey.

In the latest case, the police were conducting an investigation based on 20 separate allegations of misconduct by Spacey from men who had worked with him or knew him at the London’s Old Vic theatre, or had come in his contact between 1995 and 2013, reported Reuters.

One of the complainants had alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him twice in London in March 2005, reported ABC News. Another person alleged the actor assaulted him in August 2008. A third complainant alleged Spacey sexually assaulted him in Gloucestershire in April 2013.



In the wake of a series of allegations against Spacey in 2017, Netflix had dropped the actor from the sixth and final season of House of Cards and had also stalled the production of the biopic on writer Gore Vidal, which was to feature Spacey.