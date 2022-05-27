The toll from the floods in Assam rose to 30 on Thursday after two more persons, including a child, were found dead in the Nagaon district, PTI reported, citing the state disaster management authority.

Over 5.61 lakh residents have been affected in 12 districts of the state because of floods, the disaster management agency said in its latest report. The worst-hit districts are Cachar, Dima-Haso, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

Assam has received 62% above normal rainfall from March to May, the highest in 10 years, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department. Landslides due to incessant rains have destroyed infrastructure and even swept away railway lines in parts of the state.

The administration has set up 295 relief camps, which are currently housing 66,836 citizens impacted by the floods. As many as 70 relief distribution centres are operational in the state.

On Thursday, a team constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs arrived in Assam to assess the damage caused by the floods and landslides in the state. The team will be in the state till May 29.

On May 24, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the worst-affected Dima Hasao district.

Sarma had said the rainfall has destroyed the infrastructure that had been set up in the region in the last five to ten years.

He had also assured residents of Dima Hasao that the state government and the Centre will offer assistance to redevelop the damaged infrastructure and build alternative communication links to restore connectivity in the district, PTI reported.