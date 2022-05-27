A former Uttarakhand minister shot himself on Wednesday evening, three days after he was accused of molesting his granddaughter, The Indian Express reported.

Rajendra Bahuguna, 59, was the minister of state in 2002.

He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on a complaint filed by his daughter-in-law, said Pankaj Bhatt, senior superintendent of police of Nainital.

Bahuguna was upset about the allegations made by his daughter-in-law, Bhatt told NDTV.

On Tuesday, another first information report was registered against Bahuguna after a neighbour accused him of misbehaving with her, The Indian Express reported.

“On Wednesday, he called the police and climbed on an overhead water tank,” Bhatt said. “The police team that reached the spot tried to convince him to come down but he took out a gun he had brought and shot himself.”

Meanwhile, Bahuguna’s son has filed a complaint against his wife, Bhatt said.

“The son has alleged that his wife made those allegations [of molestation] following a marital discord,” Bhatt said. “An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the son against his wife for abetting the suicide of Bahuguna.”