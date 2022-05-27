The big news: Aryan Khan cleared in cruise-ship drugs case and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala was jailed for fours years and Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ got International Booker Prize.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Aryan Khan is cleared in cruise-ship drugs case by Narcotics Control Bureau: The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
- Former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala gets four years in prison in disproportionate assets case: A Delhi court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him and ordered that four of his properties be confiscated.
- Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’, translated by Daisy Rockwell, wins International Booker Prize: It is the first Hindi novel, and the first from India as well as South Asia, to win the award, which is for translated works of fiction from around the world.
- Seven soldiers die as bus falls into river in Ladakh: Nineteen injured Army officials were airlifted to a hospital in Panchkula. The accident took place at 9 am, when the bus plunged into the river nearly 25 kilometres away from the Thoise airbase.
- Four men arrested for offering namaz at mosque in Taj Mahal, say police: Devotees are allowed to pray at the site only on Fridays, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India said.
- Exhume body of civilian killed in Hyderpora gunfight in November, orders J&K High Court: Mohammad Amir Magray’s father had filed a plea seeking that his son’s body be handed over so that a burial as per rituals can be carried out.
- IAS couple who walked their dog at Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh: Due to this, the athletes were being forced to finish their training early at the government-run Thyagraj Stadium.
- Sacked Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody in corruption case: His aide, Pradeep Kumar, will remain in police custody till June 10. Singla was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Cell for allegedly demanding Rs 1.16 crore as bribes for allotting construction projects and a 1% commission in future contracts.
- National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: The case pertains to alleged irregularities in grants given by the BCCI to the J&K Cricket Association between 2002 and 2011 when Abdullah was its president.
- Two held for killing Hindu man for interfaith relationship in Karnataka: Vijaya Kamble was stabbed and hit with an iron rod in Kalaburagi district’s Wadi town on May 23.