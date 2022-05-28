A look at the top headlines of the day:

Maharashtra detects first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants: The strains had caused the fifth wave of the coronavirus in South Africa. IndiGo fined Rs 5 lakh for not allowing boy with special needs to board flight: A more compassionate handling of the matter would have ‘obviated the need for the extreme step’, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Aryan Khan was cleared in drugs case as there was no corroborative evidence, says NCB chief: The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Tesla will not manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk: The Union government and Telsa are yet to agree on import taxes and setting up of a factory. Iconic inverted rifle, helmet at India Gate shifted to National War Memorial: The move came four months after the ceremonial flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was extinguished and moved to the new war memorial. India criticises Islamic nations’ group for remarks on Yasin Malik’s sentencing: Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25 in a terror funding case. Uttarakhand forms panel to implement Uniform Civil Code: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that the step was taken to ensure uniformity amongst all religious communities. Eighteen more persons arrested for shouting provocative slogans at PFI rally in Kerala: The incident happened on May 21 at a ‘Save the Republic’ rally held by the party in the Alappuzha district. Police waited for nearly an hour outside Texas classroom before confronting shooter, says official: Nineteen children and two adults were killed after a teenager opened fire in an elementary school. Punjab temporarily removes security of 424 residents, including MLAs and religious leaders: The protection was withdrawn as there was an emergent law and order duty, the police said. However, details about the circumstances were not given.